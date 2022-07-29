NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted after suffering a gunshot wound in Northeast Miami-Dade. Police are calling the incident possible road rage.

On Friday, at around 2:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene near Ives Estates Park.

“One person shot and the other person injured,” said Miami-Dade Police detective Alvaro Zabaleta. “This occurred at 205th Street and Northeast 16th Avenue.”

According to authorities, a Honda was traveling eastbound on 205th Street and an unknown blue sedan was traveling in the same direction. The driver of the sedan then began to fire a weapon at the victims and struck the driver.

“Once they got to the intersection, the subject vehicle began to fire towards the victims’ vehicle striking the driver,” said Zabaleta.

Investigators told 7News the driver of the Honda attempted to get away from the shooter and crashed into a fence before coming to a stop. The passenger inside was then injured.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as the black Honda Accord was seen with extensive damage, pieces of the car were scattered around it, along with bloody clothes.

In front of the vehicle appeared to be a weapon.

The driver was said to have sustained a spinal cord injury and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital, then rushed into surgery.

The second victim was the passenger and sustained a head injury.

“There is a possibility that this could be road rage,” said Zabaleta. “We need to allow, of course, the two individuals to receive medical treatment in order to get more information, but from what it looks like, there is a possibility this could be related to road rage.”

An employee of a nearby daycare, Little Dolphin Daycare, told 7News they went into lockdown after hearing the gunshots and seeing a car speed off.

“We did our normal lockdown, withdraw the children to go inside the bathroom, you know, we cover for shelter until it’s time to come out,” said Maria Blackwood. “It was very scary. Normally there’s always car accidents here in the corner, but this one was way too far. This one, you know, we have to understand that there’s kids here, any bullets could go flying anywhere.”

Northeast 16th Street is currently shut down as police continue to investigate.

Ives Dairy Road reopened at around 5:15 p.m.

Around 5 p.m., officers were seen placing evidence markers along the street, along with taking photos, as they try to figure what happened.

“Somebody may have seen this blue sedan, driving at a erratic manner, at a high rated speed, in a reckless manner and not knowing what happened,” said Zabaleta, “and now that you know this individual shot somebody and was fleeing from the scene, that’s the information that we need.”

The shooter remains at large.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.