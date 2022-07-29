NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man has been airlifted after suffering a gunshot wound in Northeast Miami-Dade.

On Friday, at around 2:30 p.m., Miami-Dade Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the area of 20000 block of Northeast 16th Avenue near Ives Estates Park.

The victim is said to have sustained a spinal cord injury and was airlifted to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

7Skyforce hovered above the scene as a black car was seen with extensive damage. It seems the vehicle rammed into a fence, pieces of the car are scattered around it along with bloody clothes.

A employee of a nearby daycare told 7News they went into lock down after hearing the gunshots and seeing a car speed off.

Northeast 16th Street and Ives Dairy Road is currently shut down as police investigate.

Emergency vehicles are also blocking the Interstate 95 southbound exit to Ives Dairy Road.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

The shooter remains at large.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

