HALLANDALE BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A string of violence across Miami-Dade and Broward has communities on edge as another shooting that occurred in Hallandale Beach left one person injured and another dead.

Several detectives and police officers were at the scene at the Beachwalk Hotel Sunday night, a luxury hotel and resort located at 2602 E. Hallandale Beach Blvd., as they searched the third floor of the parking garage where the shots were fired.

According to officials, a man and a woman were shot leading to the woman’s demise. The man is still in critical condition.

“I hoped I was wrong,”Emily Beke said.

Beke was visiting and staying at the hotel. She said she heard four to five gun shots.

“I heard a few loud pops just after midnight,” Beke said. “I’m Canadian, you know, so that’s really far from our reality. I never heard gun shots before today first day in Florida.”

Police said the shooter knew the victims and that it was some sort of domestic incident.

It is unclear what the shooter’s exact relationship was to the victims, but that suspect is still out there.

Authorities have since cleared the scene but this was only one of many gruesome acts that have occurred in South Florida.

The news was shocking to other guests at the hotel, many of whom didn’t know there was a double shooting just feet away from where they were sleeping.

“Wow, I cant believe that actually happened here,” John said,

“In a tourist area like this it’s kind of expected because so many people come around here, however, it should definitely not happen,” Mike said.

Over the weekend, various locations in Miami-Dade and Broward counties were rocked by a series of shootings, leaving at least 5 people dead and several others injured.

The first shooting occurred in Fort Lauderdale just after 11 p.m. on Friday, along Las Olas Boulevard and Seabreeze Boulevard. According to the police, one man died in a double shooting.

The incident was followed by another shooting in West Park on Saturday evening. Broward Sheriff’s deputies responding to the area of Southwest 30th Street and 40th Avenue found 18-year-old Kyandre K. Johnbaptiste had been shot. He was rushed to Memorial Regional Hospital, where he later died.

Later on Saturday night, another deadly shooting took place in Hollywood, where a victim was shot and killed near the historic Hollywood Beach Resort along North Ocean Drive. On Sunday night, a man was injured by gunfire in Fort Lauderdale along Northwest 19th Street and 29th Avenue.

Miami-Dade’s first string of weekend shootings occurred in Opa-Locka on Saturday night, where one person was injured in a shooting along the 1100 block of Sharazad Boulevard. Police were able to apprehend the gunmen.

On Sunday morning in Miami, a man was shot and killed just after 5:30 a.m. along Northwest 16th Avenue and 60th Street.

In another incident, a man was injured by bullets and rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital after gunfire erupted just before 4:30 p.m. along the 4500 block of Northwest 13th Avenue.

A deadly shooting also occurred in Southwest Miami-Dade just after noon on Sunday, where a man was gunned down along Southwest 204th Street and 122nd Avenue. Another man was injured by bullets in Northwest Miami-Dade on Sunday afternoon in the area of Northwest 7th Avenue and 143rd Street.

The latest shooting occurred in Northeast Miami-Dade around 3 p.m. on Sunday. A man was held at gunpoint along Northeast 167th Street and Second Avenue, and the gunman grabbed the victim’s phone and shot him, grazing him in the leg.

Law enforcement officials are working to investigate the incidents and bring those responsible to justice. 7News has reached out to police for more information about the incident that occurred in Hallandale Beach.

If anyone has information on any of the shootings mentioned, you are urged to call the police or call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS or Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.