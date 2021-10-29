DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have made an arrest after a shooting at a gated community in Doral that left a woman dead and sent a man to the hospital.

Florida Highway Patrol said they made the arrest during a traffic stop in Jacksonville.

Doral Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene at a home along the 8600 block of Northwest 98th Avenue, in the Grand Bay Estates neighborhood, at around 9 p.m., Thursday.

According to police, the suspect barged into a home and got into a heated argument with a woman who opened the door.

“When the female approached the doorway, the subject and her got into a verbal dispute which escalated when the subject produced a firearm and shot the female,” said Miami-Dade Police Detective Angel Rodriguez. “The subject then made his way into the residence and shot the adult male, the handyman, before he fled the scene.”

Cellphone video recorded at the scene captured a heavy police presence.

Speaking through FaceTime, a woman who lives in the neighborhood described what she saw.

“I started seeing one police officer. We saw some police officers walking down the street, like not in their cars,” she said.

The woman said other neighbors communicated with each other on a group chat, telling each other to stay inside their homes.

According to police, the female victim succumbed to her injuries.

Paramedics transported the male victim to Kendall Regional Medical Center in critical condition.

Just after 11:50 p.m., 7News cameras captured Doral Police cruisers at the entrance of Grand Bay Estates.

“At this time, we do not know if he fled on foot or if he fled in a vehicle,” Rodriguez said. “Miami [Dade] Fire Rescue responded to the scene and determined that the female was deceased and transported the male in critical condition to Kendall Regional.”

Police have not specified a motive behind the shooting.

“We do not know what the familial ties are among the parties,” said Rodriguez. “We are looking for a white male in his mid-40s, approximately 6 feet tall, thin build.”

Miami-Dade Police have taken over the investigation.

