SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - The suspect in a Southwest Miami-Dade warehouse shooting that injured several people is dead, according to 7News sources.

The incident occurred around 1 p.m., Thursday, in the 7300 block of Southwest 45th Street, near the Palmetto Expressway and Bird Road.

Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the Miami-Dade Police Department’s Special Response Team, the Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office and Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene.

At least three people were reportedly shot and transported to HCA Florida Kendall Hospital, though the extent of their injuries was not immediately known.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed a heavy police presence in the area and several people being escorted out of the building with their hands raised.

Multiple people were seen being frisked and questioned by officers on the scene.

7’s Ralph Rayburn said the male shooter died in the hospital following a police-involved shooting.

The situation remains active.

A business owner in the industrial plaza told 7News he and his employees had to hunker down as the scene initially played out.

Authorities are urging the public to avoid the area as the investigation continues.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.