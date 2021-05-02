Shooter, 2 women dead after man barricades self inside SW Miami-Dade home

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A man and two women are dead after, police said, the man barricaded himself inside a home in Southwest Miami-Dade, at some point injuring his father during the ordeal.

7News cameras captured a heavy police presence at the home in the area of Southwest 191th Terrace and 129th Avenue, Sunday afternoon.

Investigators believe the chaotic set of events may have begun as a domestic dispute that escalated.

“We can confirm that it is domestic in nature. We’re not discarding the possibility that it was over a dispute,” said Miami-Dade Police spokesperson Angel Rodriguez. “However, we’re not ruling out the possibility that it could have been something else.”

Responding officers arrived to find the subject barricaded inside the home.

At some point, detectives said, the subject opened fire inside the residence. They said he shot his father in the lower body.

Police said the subject’s father ran out of the home to alert neighbors and have them call 911.

MDPD’s Special Response Team was called out. They eventually went inside the home to find the subject and the two women dead.

Paramedics transported the subject’s father to an area hospital in stable condition.

Police said there were two children inside the home as the shooting unfolded. They were not hurt.

Investigators are attempting to determine what happened and how the subjects and the women knew each other.

“The detectives now have the daunting task of figuring out, piece by piece, what took place at this residence,” said Rodriguez.

