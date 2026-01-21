MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Body camera video shows the moment Miami Beach Police officers take down an armed man after responding to calls of a person waving a weapon around South Beach.

Police responded to the terror and chaos created by the gunman at Friendz Food Market at Ninth and Washington Avenue on Oct. 19.

According to witnesses, the man was pointing a firearm at people, resulting in nearby shoppers and a store clerk reacting to the situation quickly.

Inside the store, surveillance video, first reported weeks ago by 7News, showed customers running for cover as soon as they spotted the firearm.

“Shoot!” a customer is heard saying when they notice the armed suspect.

Luckily, the quick-thinking clerk called 911, and officers arrived fast, as the location is just two blocks south of the Miami Beach Police Department.

Video shows officers arriving and immediately swarming the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Danneil Duncan.

“Let me see your hands! Yo, stop right there,” said an officer. “Get on the ground! Get on the [expletive] ground!”

“Shut up. Shut the [expletive] up,” a second officer is heard yelling at Duncan.

During the dramatic detainment in broad daylight, the heavily armed man looks at the group of officers and dares them to shoot him.

“Shoot me! Shoot me!” he yelled at the officers.

“On your face, on your face!” yelled the officer.

“My wallet, everything! Shoot me!” said Duncan.

No bullets were fired, but with pointed pistols, the officers cornered Duncan and took him into custody.

“Firearm secured. We have one detained,” said the police officer.

Nearby witnesses praised the officers for their quick arrival.

“Cops got here real quick. I was scared of a stray bullet killing someone,” said a witness.

But officers say a gun wasn’t the only thing they found on him. After a body search, officers found two extended magazines, one of which was packed with bullets, and a knife that Duncan had slung around his chest.

The weapons were then taken as evidence in Duncan’s pending aggravated assault with a firearm case.

From the sidewalk surrender, Duncan was placed inside a police cruiser and taken to jail.

According to court records, his next hearing is on March 2.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.