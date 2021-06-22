NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shirtless mail thief was caught on camera stealing mail from a business, and the owner has reached out to authorities in hopes of capturing the mail menace. He said that the thief cashed in on his mail not once but several times.

A car caught on camera carrying people on a mail mission in Northwest Miami-Dade, and they don’t work for the postal service.

A shirtless passenger is seen going through one of the mailboxes, taking an armful of what’s inside.

“He gets off from the passenger side, shirtless. He goes through his mailbox. He has a lock on it. You can see him struggling and pulling and yanking until he was able to open the door,” said Armando Garcia. “Having mail sit out here overnight is not a good thing.”

That’s the takeaway from the owner of AG Custom Cabinets, located on the 4700 block of Northwest 36th Avenue.

He said the business next to his wanted him to see that video.

“And he tells me, ‘Hey, by the way, I think they may have gotten into yours,” Garcia said.

Garcia went back to check his​ cameras and sure enough, he was hit too.

“They stop right here, one guy gets out, opens the mailbox, pulls whatever is out of there. A couple of days later, I get a call from a client, and he says one of the checks I sent you was cashed, and it wasn’t you guys,” he said.

A $2,100 check was stolen and fraudulently cashed. Garcia has filed a report, and the matter is now under investigation by the law enforcement arm of the USPS.

With the thieves still out there, he’s looking for a more secure way to accept payment, and he wants you to take another good look at this video…

“Even though it’s a little dark, maybe a little grainy, it might look familiar. Also the specific car, one of the headlights is not working, so that’s a key.”

The car appears to be a red or burgundy four-door Toyota. The guy doing the leg work was wearing shorts, no shirt, and a pair of slides.

If anything in that video looks familiar, you can reach out to the US Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS, where you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

