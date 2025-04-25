SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida dog owner said her perfectly healthy dog went to a mobile groomer and was returned to her in critical condition.

Speaking with 7News on Friday, Ileana Rodicio said the groomer knew her 17-year-old shih tzu, named Oreo, was old and frail, but the canine came home with injuries his body couldn’t handle.

Video posted to social media captures Oreo’s cries of pain.

“i just want to know what happened through the grooming, inside your van, because we gave you one dog, and we got a different dog,” said Rodicio.

The incident occurred on Monday when, Rodicio said, she took Oreo to JJ Dog Grooming, a mobile grooming service.

Not long after the dog returned home, she knew something was terribly wrong.

“Opening the legs and dragging and dragging and screaming, crying,” said Rodicio.

After waiting a few hours and seeing that he was not improving, she took the dog to his veterinarian on Tuesday.

“He said, ‘There’s something in the lungs. I don’t know what it is, but it’s not normal, and it’s not old,'” she said.

She said the doctor ran several tests and sent the dog home with pain medicine.

But later in the day, she received another call from the veterinarian about Oreo.

“‘Hurry to the emergency room, because there are multiple rib fractures, pinching the lungs,” said Rodicio.

Photos provided to 7News captured X-rays showing trauma to his ribs. The damage sent air and blood into his lungs.

After three days of trying to manage the pain, Rodicio knew it was time to let Oreo go.

Unfortunately, she and her daughter had to say goodbye Friday morning to their beloved dog.

Photos show Rodicio and her daughter holding the dog in his final moments.

Following Oreo’s death, Rodicio filed a police report against JJ Dog Grooming.

7News reached out to the company on Friday. The person who answered the phone told 7News that they would send the request for an interview to their attorney.

Rodicio said she was given a refund, but no explanation about what happened to Oreo.

“One dog going into grooming room in a van and a different dog out,” she said.

She said her fight against the grooming company aims to help avoid a similar incident from happening again.

“My only goal is for this to not keep happening to anyone else,” said Rodicio.

JJ Grooming said they might send a statement, but as of Friday evening, 7News had not received it.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.