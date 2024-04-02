MIAMI (WSVN) - Hours after body camera footage was released showing the moments after an OnlyFans Model allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in her Miami apartment, her father is speaking out on the pain he feels for his jailed daughter.

Kim Clenney, Courtney’s father, spoke exclusively to 7News as he opened up about his daughter.

“We’re just trying to understand what life is like for you and your wife knowing that your daughter is in jail and facing serious charges that will affect her for the rest of her life if convicted,” said 7News’ reporter Sheldon Fox.

“Well, as you can imagine, it’s been two years of hell. No family should be subjected to this. Courtney is a good kid. She’s innocent,” said Kim. “We just want to bring her home.”

This is Kim’s first time speaking publicly since he and his wife Debra were arrested for what, police say, was a hacking of a computer that belonged to their daughter’s boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

“There are warrants for you and your wife’s arrest,” an officer said on body cam video. “What?” said a stunned Kim as he was arrested in Texas back on Jan. 30.

The couple’s attorney, Jude Faccidomo, said the computer charges are weak and are diverting attention from the real matter at hand: Their daughter’s murder case.

“This is a distraction,” said Faccidomo. “Why the State Attorney’s Office chose to distract from that, with these rather specious and frivolous allegations, that’s a question for them.”

In his interview with 7News, Kim only spoke about his strong and painful feelings regarding his daughter, as he was advised not to discuss his pending charges.

“If you’re my friend or family member and I love you, then I don’t want you to imagine the pain that we go through,” said Kim. “This is a tragedy for both families.”

Kim’s comments come nearly two years to the day when, prosecutors say, OnlyFans model Courtney fatally stabbed her boyfriend Obumseli inside the One Paraiso Miami condo.

Miami Police Department footage, obtained by 7News from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, shows the point of view of officers who responded to the fatal incident.

“Get up, get up right now,” said an officer.

“Baby, baby, baby, baby, wake up, wake up,” Courtney is heard saying to her unresponsive boyfriend.

Another angle of the footage shows a hysterical Courtney being moved to another room by police.

“No, no, no, no, no, I can’t. I can’t let this, OK?” said Courtney.

“Fire Rescue,” said an officer. “He’s not breathing.”

The stabbing happened in April 2022. Before the body cam video was released, still pictures, tabloid articles, scene photos, and 911 calls provided a glimpse of the horrific day.

While Miami Police responded to the 911 call, they did not arrest Courtney on the day of the incident. Months later, while Courtney was in rehab in Hawaii, U.S. Marshals picked her up and brought her back to South Florida.

The Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office is charging Courtney with second-degree murder. She is currently in jail without bond as her trial is pending.

From the beginning, Courtney has claimed self-defense.

“She should be on trial for what happened on one day and one instant when she acted in self-defense to save her own life. She’s not the person that she’s being portrayed, let me put it that way,” said Kim.

The parents have a hearing on their computer charge case on April 23.

