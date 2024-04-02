MIAMI (WSVN) - Hours after body cam footage was released showing the moments after an OnlyFans Model allegedly stabbed her boyfriend in her Miami apartment, her father is speaking out on the pain he feels for his jailed daughter.

Kim Clenney, Courtney Clenney’s dad, spoke exclusively to 7News as he opened up about his daughter.

“We’re just trying to understand what life is like for you and your wife knowing that your daughter is in jail and facing serious charges that will affect her for the rest of her life, if convicted,” said 7News’ reporter Sheldon Fox.

“Well, as you can imagine, it’s been two years of hell. No family should be subjected to this. Courtney is a good kid. She’s innocent,” said Kim Clenney. “We just want to bring her home.”

This is Clenney’s first time speaking publicly since he and his wife Debra were arrested for what, police say, was a hacking of a computer that belonged to their daughter’s boyfriend Christian Obumseli.

“There are warrants for you and your wife’s arrest,” an officer said on body cam video.

“What?” said a stunned Kim Clenney.

The couple’s attorney, Jude Faccidomo, said the computer charges are weak and are diverting attention from the real matter at hand: their daughter’s murder case.

“This is a distraction,” said Faccidomo. “Why the State Attorney’s Office chose to distract from that, with these rather specious and frivolous allegations, that’s a question for them.”

In his interview with 7News, Clenney only spoke about his strong and painful feelings regarding his daughter, as he was advised not to discuss his pending charges.

“If you’re my friend or family member and I love you then I don’t want you to imagine the pain that we go through,” said Clenney. “This is a tragedy for both families.”

Kim Clenney’s comments come nearly two years to the day when, prosecutors say, OnlyFans model Clenney fatally stabbed her boyfriend Christian Obumseli inside the One Paraiso Miami condo.

Miami Police Department footage, obtained by 7News from the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office, shows the point of view of officers who responded to the fatal incident.

“Get up, get up right now,” said an officer.

“Baby, baby, baby, baby, wake up, wake up,” model Courtney Clenney is heard saying to her unresponsive boyfriend.

Another angle of the footage shows a hysterical Clenney being moved to another room by police.

“No, no, no, no, no, I can’t. I can’t let this, OK?” said Clenney.

“Fire Rescue,” said an officer. “He’s not breathing.”

The stabbing happened in April 2022. Prior to the body cam video being released, still pictures, tabloid articles, scene photos, and 911 calls provided a glimpse of the horrific day.

While Miami Police responded to the 911 call, they did not arrest Clenney on the day of the incident. Months later, while Clenney was in rehab in Hawaii, U.S Marshals picked her up and brought her back to South Florida.

The Miami-Dade SAO is charging Clenney with second-degree murder. She is currently in jail without bond. Her trial is pending.

From the beginning, Clenney has claimed self-defense.

“She should be on trial for what happened on one day and one instant when she acted in self-defense to save her own life. She’s not the person that she’s being portrayed, let me put it that way,” said Kim Clenney.

The parents have a hearing on their own computer charge case on April 23.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.