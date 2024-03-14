MIAMI (WSVN) - A Key Biscayne Police detective is under investigation after he was accused of making a controversial and demeaning comment about the mother of a child sex abuse victim.

Audio obtained by The Miami Herald appeared to show Key Biscayne Police Detective Fernando Carvajal insulting the mother of an alleged child molestation victim.

“She’s a scumbag. She actually screwed up the first (inaudible) case,” Carvajal is heard saying.

According to the Herald, the recording was taken about a month ago when Carvajal was conducting a formal interview on his cellphone.

The detective was investigating allegations against gymnastics coach Oscar Olea, who is accused of sexually assaulting minors he was instructing.

Adriana Alcalde, a former Broward County prosecutor, told 7News on Wednesday that comments like this could hurt the case against the 38-year-old Olea.

“Calling her a scumbag, it’s just uncalled for. There’s no need for him to say that, there’s no need for him to comment like that,” she said.

Alcalde said that Carvajal’s comment may give the gymnastics instructor’s defense a leg up.

“They are going to question [Carvajal], why is he questioning the mother’s credibility?” she said. “It seems like he’s thrown a monkey wrench into this entire case, which seems to be a pretty solid case.”

Carvajal was on the stand just days ago, providing insight into the case.

Key Biscayne’s police is now on the defense. The department’s chief, Frank J. Sousa, acknowledged the recording. In a statement, he wrote:

We have taken immediate action and began an administrative review, which is underway. The comments made do not reflect the values and hard work of the Key Biscayne Police Department.

When it comes to Carvajal, Sousa wrote:

Detective Carvajal immediately addressed this with me and was contrite, remorseful, and embarrassed.

The words nevertheless still sting in a serious situation.

Olea is due in court next Wednesday to face a judge for his arraignment.

