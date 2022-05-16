WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A shed caught on fire and crews stopped the spread of the fire, as it was inching closer and closer to a South Florida home.

The crackle of flames ripped through a backyard shed, and it was caught on cell phone video. Fire crews were luckily in the neighborhood when they witnessed the smoke before 911 was even dialed.

“When we arrived, we found heavy fire in the rear of the structure,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Rogelio Vandamas, “multiple fences and sheds on fire.”

First responders believe a tree hit a power line and sparked the flames in between several homes off of Northwest Second Street near 76th Avenue in West Miami-Dade. The flames seem as if they jumped from the tree to the fence line.

The blaze caused a shed to catch fire, which sent neighbors into a panic as the flames burned only inches from a woman’s home.

Her son was on the phone with her as he raced down from Pembroke Pines to make sure she was OK.

“I was on the phone with my mom, and all I started hearing was ‘fire, fire,’ and then the line went down,” said Sean. “All I could imagine is my mom on fire, because all I heard was, ‘fire, fire.'”

Burned ash and a scorched tree is all that was left for neighbors to clean up.

Luckily, no one was injured.

“Try not to plant trees under power lines, particularly tress that are going to grow tall,” said Vandamas. “If they do have trees near the power lines, they should contact FPL, so they could come and be evaluated and see if the tree needs to be trimmed.”

A pet was also retrieved from the fire and has been reunited with their owner.

