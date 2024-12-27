MIAMI (WSVN) - A devastated family is looking for answers after their loved one was tragically killed in a fiery crash on Interstate 95 in Miami.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, 39-year-old Alissa Taylor was driving southbound to work when she was rear-ended by a dark blue BMW sedan, just south of Northwest 79th Street, early Saturday morning.

The impact sent both vehicles hurtling several feet, resulting in Taylor’s vehicle becoming engulfed in flames.

Tragically, she was unable to escape her vehicle and died at the scene.

“It hurts, it hurts,” said one friend. “It really hurts badly. She was a sweetheart.”

“Very supportive to everybody that knew her,” said Earline Scavella, Taylor’s sister. “She loved her son. She had a son that loved her; she lived for her son. She worked with a security company for the Metrorail company, Allied Universal. So she was protecting the city.”

Investigators believe the driver of the BMW fled the scene on foot.

Scavella was on her way to work that morning when the flames caught her eye — only to find out hours later that the flames killed her sister.

“I drove past the accident, said a prayer, and I was going to keep going, and my spirit said, ‘No, call 911,'” said Scavella. “I don’t think they understand; they broke a family. I’ve been leaning on these two women, and my friends and Lisa’s friends, just for support.”

“She loved Malik,” said Taylor’s mother.

She and her friends and family are asking for the community’s support in their efforts to find the person who was behind the wheel of the BMW.

“What I’d like is for any person in the City of Miami who knows anything about this accident to speak up, come forward,” said Taylor’s mother. “Any little piece of information will help.”

Taylor’s family and friends have set up a GoFundMe to help shoulder the funeral costs.

If you have any information on this crash or the subject’s whereabouts, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a reward of up to $5,000.

