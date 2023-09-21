SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida pet sitter is facing serious charges after a dog in her care died and others were found in poor shape, triggering calls for accountability from the animals’ owner.

Sunny Isles Beach Police on Thursday confirmed they arrested Antonella Rivoir on animal cruelty charges.

The 20-year-old was once listed on Rover.com, and that’s where Sunny Isles Beach resident Patricia Gutierrez said she found the suspect.

Speaking with 7News on Thursday, Gutierrez did not mince words.

“I wanted her to pay for this, I wanted her to go to jail for committing – I mean, she murdered my dog,” she said.

Gutierrez said she hired Rivoir to care for her five dogs and a cat while she was away for a month.

Before her return to South Florida, Gutierrez said, her housekeeper arrived to find her pets in terrible condition. One of them, Daisy, was not able to move.

Daisy didn’t survive, and the other canines were weak and sick.

With the pet sitter’s knowledge, Gutierrez said, she installed surveillance cameras in the common areas of her home.

After combing through hours of video, Gutierrez said, she realized her dogs were hit, neglected, starved and not given water. In several of the videos, the animals appeared to weak they they were stumbling.

Gutierrez recalled confronting the sitter as her housekeeper rushed the pets to the vet.

“I said — this is all on speakerphone — ‘You didn’t feed them. I mean, they lost almost half their body weight. Did you knot feed them?'” said Gutierrez. “And she’s like. ‘Well, i was just so tired of it, and they were pooping and peeing everywhere, and so, I didn’t want them to poop or pee anymore, so I did feed them, but once every three or four days.’ And that was true, till [Sept] 16th.”

It was at that point when, Gutierrez said, Rivoir became even more neglectful in her treatment of her dogs.

“After the 16th, she didn’t feed them once, and she only gave them water, and we know this from the videos now: she only gave them water once every three or four days,” said Gutierrez, “and then, from the 16th on, she gave them water once.”

Gutierrez credits her housekeeper’s actions for saving the rest of her pets.

“[The sitter] almost murdered Lucy. The vet told us, had my cleaning lady come 12 hours later, Lucy would also be dead,” she said.

Gutierrez said she and her husband are so distraught over this, they are moving out of the area.

As for Rivoir, she has since posted bond.

Gutierrez has set up a GoFundMe page in honor of Daisy, with the money raised going to the animal rescue Saving Sage Foundation. If you would like to make a donation, click here.

