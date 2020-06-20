Shark Valley in Everglades reopens to public amid pandemic

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Shark Valley in the Florida Everglades has reopened to the public after being closed for months to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

U.S. Secretary of the Interior David L. Bernhardt was on hand for a ribbon-cutting ceremony marking the reopening of Shark Valley Tram Tours, Saturday.

The tours take visitors across that part of the Everglades in West Miami-Dade.

Other visitors instead choose to ride bikes or walk to get up close to the alligators and other wildlife in the park

