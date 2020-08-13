Shalala gives away clear face masks at United Way learning center in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida congresswoman made a special day care delivery to help children and their caretakers stay safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

U.S. Rep. Donna Shalala, D-Fla., passed out clear face masks at the United Way Center for Excellence in Early Education in Miami, Thursday.

The masks make it easier for babies and toddlers to see their caretakers’ faces while still being protected.

Shalala says these kinds of masks are critical for children’s brain development.

“Their reaction is completely different when we have a mask on or when they can actually see our faces because they respond to our smiles,” she said.

The mask distribution is part of the Faces Are Essential program that is donating 7,500 masks to child care centers throughout the state.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.