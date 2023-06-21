COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Summertime means camps, and a group of children had reason to be really excited as they embarked on a brand-new experience out on the water.

A community watersports complex in Coconut Grove is big on inclusion, and a generous gift made it possible for some first-timers to learn that they really love the water.

Shake-A-Leg Miami helped campers kick off the summer season with a lot of fun in the sun.

“Summer camp is in full action,” said Harry Horden, president and co-founder of Shake-A-Leg Miami, which is inclusive for those with disabilities.

More than 300 South Florida children hit the water on Wednesday.

“I’m looking forward to just having fun, making new friends and being in a safe place,” said one of the children.

“Enjoy my day and make some new experiences,” said Ornella, another participant.

“The majority of the kids have never been on the water, never had the opportunity, and we together with the City of Miami, we’re able to provide this venue for that to take place,” said Horden.

The children get to experience activities like kayaking, sailing and fishing.

“Sail around the bay, they go swimming, we have kayaking taking place, and we have kids going out onto the island,” said Horden.

Not only are they celebrating summer vacation, but they’re also welcoming a new vessel to South Florida.

Kevin Seelig said he owes a lot to Shake-A-leg Miami.

“It was where I first got on the water for the very first time, it was my first job, it was summer camp for me as a kid,” said Seelig. “It gave me all the experience and the skills to do the next thing.”

Now, he gets to pay it forward for the next generation.

“Used to be used in the Freedom Boat Club fleet in Jacksonville, Florida, and I think it’s going to make a great addition to the Shake-A-Leg fleet,” said Seelig.

It’s just one of the life-long bonds and memories this South Florida nonprofit fosters.

“I just started mentoring here, and I haven’t been able to go on the sailboat, so I’m excited,” said Amy, one of the program’s mentors.

“Kids start out as campers, they become mentors and staff, so it’s a great evolution,” said Horden.

Horden said the purpose of these programs is to expose children to different possibilities.

