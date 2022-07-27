MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida summer camp held a special celebration as kids at Shake-A-Leg Miami honored the Americans with Disabilities Act.

On Tuesday, the summer camp honored the 32nd anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act with an on-stage presentation.

The ADA prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities when it comes to employment, accommodations, transportation and access to state and local government programs and services.

It was signed into law back in 1990, the same year Shake-A-Leg Miami was founded.

“We share the same mission — is to provide opportunities for people with disabilities to live a full life, opportunities to go to school, get a job, and to achieve your American dream,” said Harry Horgan, Shake-A-Leg Miami President and Co-founder.

Shake-A-Leg Miami provides summer camps and activities for people of all ages with disabilities.

