MIAMI (WSVN) - After decades of suffering, a woman’s ordeal comes to an emotional end in a Miami-Dade County courtroom but there is no closure for her.

A judge, saying there will be no jail time for accused rapist, 90-year-old Albert Bassett, thanks to a plea deal.

The victim, in court, said Bassett began grooming her at the young age of nine and he was 56.

Now, in her forties, she said she is traumatized by years of molestation and sexual battery.

“I feel critical of Miami State Attorney’s Office for what I feel has been my silencing again by offering a 90-year-old predator, responsible for sexually molesting me throughout my childhood a plea offer,” said the victim in court.

Basset now must register as a sexual offender and is required to wear an ankle monitor.

