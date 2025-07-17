DORAL, FLA. (WSVN) - The trial of former Doral charter school security guard Yuniesky Ramirez Martinez is coming to a close as the jury prepared to hear closing arguments.

This comes a day after an emotional testimony from the alleged victim in court Wednesday.

No further witnesses were were called to the stand, both the defense and the state rested their cases and gave closing arguments Thursday.

Martinez faces two counts of sexual performance by a child and soliciting to engage in a sexual act with a child, stemming from an incident back in 2023.

No decision on a verdict has been made by the jury at this time.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.