SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sewer line rupture sent water flowing in the streets of Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured orange cones and vehicles moving slowly near Southwest 107th Avenue and 48th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officers blocked off one lane and diverted traffic around the water.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.