SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A sewer line rupture sent water flowing in the streets of Southwest Miami-Dade.

7News cameras on Sunday afternoon captured orange cones and vehicles moving slowly near Southwest 107th Avenue and 48th Street.

Miami-Dade Police officers blocked off one lane and diverted traffic around the water.

Officials with Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department said crews are making repairs to the 8-inch sewer main.

Officials said some some wastewater discharged into an adjacent drainage canal. Crews have placed signs along the canal bank advising the public to avoid contact with the water.

Officials said they will conduct samplings of the water, and the signs will remain in place until test results come back clear for two days.

