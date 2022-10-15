MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - A sewer main break in Miami Beach has the city asking some of its residents to limit water use.

Crews on Friday evening responded to the rupture near 69th Street and Indian Creek Drive, Friday night.

The city sent out an advisory to residents who live between 65th and 72nd streets to try to limit their water use for 24 hours.

While water is still safe to drink, officials ask residents to limit their water usage for bathing, washing clothes, flushing toilets and use of automatic dishwashers.

