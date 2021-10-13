AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Miami-Dade County officials have issued a no-swim advisory for Little Maule Lake in Aventura following a sewer line break.

According to the Miami-Dade Water and Sewer Department, the rupture of the 12-inch pipe, announced Tuesday, released almost 10,000 gallons of wastewater near 1000 Island Blvd.

The advisory extends North to Northeast 183rd Street, South to Oleta River State Park Beach, West to Biscayne Boulevard and East to the Intracoastal Waterway.

The Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County and the Department of Regulatory and Economic Resources will test the waters, and the advisory will remain in effect until there are two consecutive days of clear testing after repairs are completed.

