SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Crews are working to repair a sewer line break that continues to affect traffic in Sunny Isles Beach.

The rupture happened at the intersection of Sunny Isles Boulevard and Collins Avenue, Monday.

Repairs are expected to continue through the early morning hours on Tuesday.

For the time being, traffic southbound on Collins Avenue is being redirected to westbound Sunny Isles Boulevard. Eastbound drivers on Sunny Isles are being pushed south to Collins.

Those who frequent the area are advised to seek alternate routes.

