Sewage spill prompts swimming advisory in NE Miami-Dade

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Officials are urging the public to avoid water activities in northeast Miami-Dade due to a sewage spill.

Crews at Miami-Dade Water and Sewer did not shut off the flow of wastewater because it would have disrupted sewer service in Sunny Isles, Golden Beach and the Eastern Shores community of North Miami Beach.

The boundaries of the affected areas extend from Maule Lake to the north, the Intracoastal to the east, Haulover Inlet to the south and the mainland to the west.

Parks like Greynolds Park and Oleta River State Park are in the affected areas.

Emergency contractors were called in to help speed up the repair process, officials said.

