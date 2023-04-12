FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Incessant downpours caused extensive flooding across South Florida following days of inclement weather, leaving streets closed and forcing a temporary ground stop at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The severe conditions on Wednesday also led to a new tornado warning in Broward County near FLL, following two earlier warnings. They have all since been allowed to expire.

The same area that was under the most recent tornado warning, extending from Fort Lauderdale to just south of Dania Beach, remained under a severe thunderstorm warning. Gusty winds from around 45 to 60 mph had been reported in this area.

A flash flood warning remains in place from near Sunny Isles Beach to downtown Fort Lauderdale until 8:15 p.m.

As of 4:30 p.m., the heaviest rain activity was moving southwest across Broward County.

A street in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood that has seen flooding all week long resembled a lake. The rain in this area began around noon; by 5 p.m., it was reduced to a drizzle but was still coming down.

In Dania Beach, the street flooding led Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to close off Stirling Road between Federal Highway and Southwest Fourth Avenue. 7News cameras captured standing water on Stirling Road, just west of Federal Highway during a downpour.

The flooding also caused slowdowns on Interstate 95 northbound, from the Golden Glades Interchange until at least the juncture to Interstate 595, where drivers have reported low visibility going eastbound.

Cellphone video sent in from a 7News viewer captured flooding near the arrivals section of FLL.

The ground stop at FLL is expected to be lifted as the weather begins to clear up.

Lightning activity and torrential downpours have also been reported in parts of Miami-Dade, including Coral Gables, South Miami and Westchester.

7News cameras captured a flooded parking lot and green space at Florida International University’s North Campus in North Miami off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street. The campus remains open.

North of FIU North in Aventura, cameras chowed standing water on the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 191st Street.

Driver Yelena Saleck said she suddenly found herself dealing with a stalled out car.

“I don’t know; this is the only car I have to get to work,” she said. “There’s nowhere to go, everywhere is water. Everything’s flooded.”

A street flood advisory has been issued for a wide swath of Miami-Dade County, including downtown Miami and Miami International Airport, until 7:45 p.m.

