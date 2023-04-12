FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Incessant downpours caused extensive flooding across South Florida following days of inclement weather, leaving streets closed and forcing the temporary closure of Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The severe conditions on Wednesday afternoon also led to a tornado warning in Broward County near FLL, following two earlier warnings. They have all since been allowed to expire.

The same area that was under the most recent tornado warning, extending from Fort Lauderdale to just south of Dania Beach, remained under a severe thunderstorm warning. Gusty winds from around 45 to 60 mph had been reported in this area.

A flash flood warning remains in place from near Sunny Isles Beach to downtown Fort Lauderdale until 8:15 p.m.

As of 6 p.m., the heaviest rain activity in Broward County continued to move off shore.

A street in a Fort Lauderdale neighborhood that has seen flooding all week long resembled a lake. The rain in this area began around noon; by 5 p.m., it was reduced to a drizzle but was still coming down.

Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue crews braved the elements to respond to calls despite the flooded streets.

In Dania Beach, the street flooding led Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies to close off Stirling Road between Federal Highway and Southwest Fourth Avenue. 7News cameras captured standing water on Stirling Road, just west of Federal Highway during a downpour, as stalled out vehicles left several drivers stranded.

The flooding also caused slowdowns on Interstate 95 northbound, from the Golden Glades Interchange until at least the juncture to Interstate 595, where drivers have reported low visibility going eastbound.

Cellphone video sent in from a 7News viewer captured flooding near the arrivals section of FLL.

What started as a temporary ground closure turned into a full closure of the airport and the roads around it until further notice.

ALERT: flooding around @FLL means the ground stop will continue and roads around the airport are closed https://t.co/HK7vJNpb4f — Robbin Simmons (@RobbinSimmons7) April 12, 2023

The ground stop at FLL is expected to be lifted as the weather begins to clear up.

Lightning activity and torrential downpours have also been reported in parts of Miami-Dade, including Coral Gables, South Miami and Westchester.

In North Miami, a bicyclist in a yellow raincoat navigated through a flooded sidewalk near Sans Souci Boulevard.

7News cameras captured a flooded parking lot and green space at Florida International University’s North Campus in North Miami off Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 151st Street. The campus remains open.

North of FIU North in Aventura, cameras chowed standing water on the intersection of Biscayne Boulevard and Northeast 191st Street.

Driver Yelena Saleck said she suddenly found herself dealing with a stalled out car.

“I don’t know; this is the only car I have to get to work,” she said. “There’s nowhere to go, everywhere is water. Everything’s flooded.”

“We don’t need cars to get around her in South Florida with all this rain, we need boats,” said a woman. “Hopefully it will stop soon.”

A street flood advisory has been issued for a wide swath of Miami-Dade County, including downtown Miami and Miami International Airport, until 7:45 p.m.

The National Weather Service on Wednesday evening extended a flood watch along the coastal areas, from Deerfield Beach all the way south to Cutler Bay, until Thursday at 8 p.m.

