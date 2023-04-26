(WSVN) - Severe thunderstorms are expected to affect two South Florida counties.

The Weather Service and Predication Center issued a severe thunderstorm watch for all areas in Broward and Miami-Dade counties, Wednesday afternoon.

The thunderstorm watch lasts until 9 p.m.

Some concerns also being monitored are damaging winds gusts, hail and heavy rain.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.