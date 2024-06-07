The National Weather Service on Friday issued a several thunderstorm warning for north central Broward County and south central Palm Beach County, whole a flood advisory in Miami-Dade was cancelled.

The severe thunderstorm advisory will be in place until 3:45 p.m.

The NWS is also reporting wind gust reaching speeds of 60 mph.

In Broward County, areas such as Parkland, Coral Springs and Deerfield Beach are included in the advisory.

