MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida got hit Tuesday afternoon and evening with drenching downpours and strong winds.

A severe thunderstorm warning and a flood advisory were in effect for Miami-Dade County Tuesday afternoon. Both have been lifted.

In Coconut Grove a tree fell on a man’s Lexus causing damage. Crews worked until around eight in the evening Tuesday cutting apart the tree that fell on that Lexus. As more and more of the tree was removed, damage to the windshield can be seen where the tree partly crushed it.

Thankfully, the man who owns the Lexus tells 7News it doesn’t seem to be a total loss and that he’s very happy it wasn’t worse.

In Pinecrest, hail and rain poured down. Ring camera footage shows hail bouncing all over the ground and trampoline at one home.

“This what happens during stormy season,” said one man.

The downpours made it hard to see and flooded roadways like Second Avenue and 16th Street in Miami during the afternoon commute.

In the Kendall area, a homeowner’s video shows her backyard took a beating after a tree toppled over onto a sauna. Storm winds tossed and toppled patio furniture.

“My table went flying along with the umbrella,” said the homeowner.

Another video shows a man in Coconut Grove taking to his Instagram page to show the waters off of Dinner Key Marina. As soon as the storms and showers showed up, they took off and the sunshine was back.

Crews worked until Tuesday evening cleaning the debris that was left behind by the storm.



