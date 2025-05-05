MIAMI INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe storms caused Miami International Airport to delay some flights.

All departures have been delayed by an average of 30 minutes while all incoming flights trying to land at the airport have seen delays averaging 132 minutes.

There was a temporary ground stop for all arriving flights to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, but that has since been lifted.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.