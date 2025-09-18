MIAMI (WSVN) - Torrential rain and intense downpours have cause significant flooding across South Florida, submerging streets and disrupting traffic.

It was a soggy start to Thursday as rain fell across the region.

In Brickell, many streets like Southwest 7th Street dealt with intermittent flooding and were under water, leaving traffic at a crawl.

Northwest Miami-Dade also felt the impacts as pools of water were visible both on major roads and in residential neighborhoods.

Flooding wasn’t the only weather-related issue drivers were faced with.

In little Havana, a sinkhole formed during the morning commute, causing traffic to back up in the area of Northwest 12th Avenue and 7th Street just blocks from LoanDepot Park.

Police were seen there re-routing drivers as water and sewer crews worked to get the mess under control.

Meteorologist predict some occasional afternoon showers and are advising drivers to proceed with caution and exercise their judgement.

