AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - Several wounded 9/11 veterans are gearing up for a special ride in South Florida.

More than 40 9/11 veterans injured while serving their country will be given a bike of their choosing, specially fitted for their specific service-related disability.

They’ll take part in an annual ride designed to honor vets, building a sense of community and forming strong connections among them.

“Cycling is my passion. And I love to spread what we call the gospel of cycling because, any time someone gets on a bike, they’re gonna smile. It’s a guarantee,” said Bill Hayes, Manager Solider at East Team with the Wounded Warriors.

The group will ride through Miami on Thursday and go through the Florida Keys on Friday and Saturday.

