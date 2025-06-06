SUNNY ISLES BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - An investigation is underway after a massive fire engulfed several watercrafts on Sunny Isles Beach.

Bright orange flames illuminated the sky as a large response from police and fire rescue was seen in the area of the 400 block of Northeast 163rd Street of Sunny Isles Boulevard at around 5:15 a.m., Friday.

The Coast Guard responded and assisted fire rescue in the fire fight.

7News Drone Force hovered over the scene, where thick black smoke rose into the air, creating smokey and harmful conditions for residents at 400 Sunny Isles Residences and Marina nearby.

Residents told 7News they woke up to sounds of the fire alarm going off. They say what started as a little fire quickly spiraled out of control.

“We woke up, alarms, we thought it was one of those false alarm tests, then it just kept going and going. Then we stepped out as we both live on the first floor,” one man told 7News. “Then we see a little fire starting at a boat, and now it’s like three boats that caught fire; it’s crazy. It’s scary. My friends took their baby and just ran away. There’s too much smoke.”

Due to a potential hazard, fire rescue crews evacuated the nearby building.

Officials said a total of six yachts, two jet skies, and a dingy were engulfed in flames.

“The vessels are typically made of fiber glass which are highly combustible and it quickly spread to the adjacent vessels, so crews did an amazing job as far as the vessels that were not on fire, removing those exposures so we can protect those exposures while combatting the fire at the same time,” said a fire official.

The fire has since been placed under control, although crews are still on the scene looking for hotspots. According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, no injuries have been reported.

Traffic in the area was not affected during the fire fight.

This boat fire is the latest in a string of incidents rocking South Florida since Memorial Day.

The potential cause of the fire, as well as the extent of the damages, is currently unknown.

