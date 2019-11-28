Several vehicles vandalized at downtown Miami parking garage

MIAMI (WSVN) - Police are investigating after vandals smashed several vehicles at a parking garage in downtown Miami.

7News cameras captured a white Nissan SUV with its rear window shattered, Thursday afternoon.

According to City of Miami Police, the break-ins took place during the overnight hours at the garage located along the 200 block of Northeast First Street.

The parking garage is a location largely used by cruise ship passengers.

It remains unclear whether or not the subject or subjects were able to steal any valuables.

As of late Thursday night, no arrests have been made.

