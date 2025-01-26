SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Authorities are investigating after a shooter triggered trouble in a Southwest Miami-Dade neighborhood.

Miami-Dade Sheriff’s Office deputies discovered multiple shell casings on the ground near Southwest 285th Street and 143rd Court, Saturday afternoon.

Detectives said no one was hurt, but several cars were hit by gunfire.

The area was taped off while deputies investigated.

Authorities said the shooter got away, as they continue their investigation.

