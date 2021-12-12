NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several vehicles were destroyed in Northwest Miami-Dade after a fire broke out at a junkyard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the blaze in the area of Northwest 54th Street and 32nd Avenue, just after 1:15 p.m., Saturday.

At around 5:30 p.m., officials confirmed the fire was out.

No injuries were reported.

Officials said there is no indication the fire was suspicious.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.