SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several subjects were detained by police following a raid at a Southwest Miami-Dade apartment.

7News cameras on Tuesday morning captured multiple Special Response Team vehicles arriving at the apartment building in the area off of 57th and Southwest 162nd Avenue. Officers also deployed several flash-bangs inside the home.

While the apartment raided was in Southwest Miami-Dade, Aventura Police confirmed that they are heading this case.

Details as to why the home was raided are scarce, as well as any potential charges the subjects detained may face.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.