NORTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - Police have taken several people into custody in connection to a robbery in North Miami.

Miami-Dade Police on Sunday confirmed they apprehended an unspecified number of subjects.

The subjects’ run from the law came to an end in the area of Northwest 80th Street and Fifth Avenue in Miami.

A witness described the tense takedown.

“I see the police stop the car. [An officer] said, ‘Get on the ground, get on the ground,’ and the people go running,” said the witness.

It’s unclear what charges the subjects are facing.

North Miami Police have taken over the investigation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.