MIAMI (WSVN) - Several streets were closed Friday afternoon due to a fatal crash that involved a police vehicle.

City of Miami Police arrived at the scene of the crash at the intersection of Northwest 28th Avenue and 25th Street just before noon.

TRAFFIC ALERT: Due to a traffic accident with serious injuries (involving a police vehicle) we have temporarily closed NW 24-26 Avenues between NW 27 to 29 Street. Please avoid the area. MV pic.twitter.com/DJREqEOS6e — Miami PD (@MiamiPD) March 31, 2023

7Skyforce hovered over the scene where a truck lay on its side on a fence that was damaged.

According to officials, two officers were involved in the crash as a cruiser somehow collided with another vehicle. They are investigating whether the officers were in one vehicle or were separate.

A third vehicle was also involved and had its airbag deployed.

Those involved in the crash were transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital for treatment. Both officers are said to be in stable condition.

Police have temporarily closed Northwest 24th through 26th Avenues between 27th to 29th Street.

Drivers are urged to take alternate routes until police clear the area.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.