MIAMI (WSVN) - Several organizations and volunteers across South Florida worked together to show what Thanksgiving is all about as they provided meals to the homeless.

“It means community, connection. It means humanity,” said Eddie Gloria, the CEO of Camillus House

At Camillus House in Miami, volunteers served warm meals that helped build hope and strengthen bonds for many people who are going through a difficult time.

“At the end of the day, what we’re dealing with are humans and people that need community and connection, a moment like this to remember that there’s hope, and that there’s people that care for them,” said Gloria.

A similar message was on display by volunteers at The Caring Place in Miami and Broward, helping those less fortunate by providing food, clothing, hygiene products and health services.

“To serve over 2,000 men and women that are gonna come get a Thanksgiving trimming, this is important because we all know that a society’s that’s been going through some stuff, you know, food cost is up,” said Antonio Villasuso, the president of The Caring Place.

Meals on Wheels also worked hard driving directly to the homes of vulnerable elderly residents across Broward to provide them with warm meals for the holiday.

“Our volunteers are getting ready to deliver over 300 hot, traditional Thanksgiving meals to seniors right here in Broward County who are homebound with no family to spend the holiday with,” said Wendy Bourgault, the executive director for Meals on Wheels South Florida.

While the food they served may vary slightly, each organization and every volunteer worked in unison to ensure as many people in South Florida had a memorable Thanksgiving, filled with turkey, stuffing and pie.

“Because the real secret, in my opinion, is to really, to serve, right? You give, you get so much more in return,” said Gloria.

