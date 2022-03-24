MIAMI (WSVN) - While at times they disagree on some issues, one issue some South Florida leaders have agreed on is their choice of dessert.

A group of mayors favored flan as their official dessert.

The decision came after Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis recently made strawberry shortcake the state’s official dessert.

That did not sit well with some mayors, including Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Mayors of Miami Lakes, Coral Gables and Doral.

So they met at Versailles Restaurant in Little Havana to take a stand against strawberry shortcake and show some sweet support for flan.

“This is not a party matter at all. To say to the governor and to the state, don’t tread on me, we have flan. Flan are us y todos somos flan,” said Cava.

“This is not partisan, we Republicans, Governor, don’t take it personally. We just have experience of liking flan,” said Doral Mayor Juan Carlos Bermudez.

Levine Cava issued a proclamation naming flan the official dessert of Miami-Dade County.

