COCONUT GROVE, FLA. (WSVN) - Drivers are being forced to take a detour while a building in Coconut Grove is undergoing demolition.

Destruction work at the Coconut Grove Playhouse was stopped Wednesday when a portion of the third floor collapsed.

Two construction workers inside the building sustained minor injuries while everyone else was evacuated safely. No one was transported.

Out of an abundance of caution, Miami Police and Miami-Dade officials have closed parts of Main Highway and Charles Avenue in the area in front of the Playhouse at least until next week.

Drivers are urged to take an alternate route while the demolition work continues.

