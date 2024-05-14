SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several roads are blocked as crews work to contain a grass fire in Southwest Miami-Dade.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units arrived at the scene of the reported grass fire, located near Southwest 117th Avenue and 232nd Street, just after 4:30 p.m., Tuesday.

According to Miami-Dade Police, road closures are in effect from Southwest 220th Street to 228th Street and from Southwest 115th Avenue to Southwest 117th Avenue as firefighters work to contain the blaze.

Aerial footage from 7Skyforce showed crews battling heavy smoke and flames.

It is unclear if any injuries have been reported.

