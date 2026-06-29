MIAMI GARDENS, FLA. (WSVN) - A chaotic weekend crash near Miami Gardens left several people injured.

Miami Gardens Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the violent wreck in the area of Northwest 191st Street and 47th Avenue, at around 8:45 p.m. on Sunday.

Cameras captured two cars with extensive damage, including a white Toyota Camry.

Although the crash, called a “mass casualty incident” by MDFR, happened on the border between Miami Gardens and Northwest Miami-Dade, the scene extended across several blocks, from Northwest 183rd Street to 191st Street, spanning both the county and the city’s jurisdictions.

7News has reached out to Miami Gardens Police for more information about the incident and the number of people involved.

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