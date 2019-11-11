Several people hurt in officer-involved crash; WB Dolphin Expressway shut down

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people, including a police officer, have been rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash along the Dolphin Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol units shut down all westbound lanes near the Palmetto Expressway early Monday to investigate.

7News cameras captured several mangled cars with extensive damage.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved or how many people were transported to the hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Drivers are advised to avoid the westbound stretch between the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 87th Avenue.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.