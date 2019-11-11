Several people hurt in officer-involved crash along Dolphin Expressway

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people, including a police officer, have been rushed to the hospital after they were involved in a multi-vehicle crash along the Dolphin Expressway.

Florida Highway Patrol units shut down all westbound lanes near Northwest 87th Avenue at approximately 4:30 a.m. Monday to investigate.

7News cameras captured several mangled cars with extensive damage.

It’s unclear how many cars were involved or how many people were transported to the hospital.

A Miami-Dade Police officer was among the victims transported from the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The westbound stretch between the Palmetto Expressway and Northwest 87th Avenue was shut down for several hours but reopened just after 8 a.m.

