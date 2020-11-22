Several people hospitalized after shooting at Homestead family gathering

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Several people were taken to the hospital after, police said, someone opened fire during a family gathering in Homestead.

Homestead Police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue units responded to the scene of the incident in the area of Southwest 16th Terrace and 17th Avenue, Sunday night.

According to detectives, someone came from the bushes and discharged a firearm, striking an unspecified number of people.

Investigators said an off-duty police officer who was at the gathering opened fire as well.

Paramedics have transported the victims to an area hospital in unknown conditions.

Officials said the gunman remains on the run.

Police have not provided further details about what may have led to the shooting, as they continue to investigate.

If you have any information on this shooting, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

